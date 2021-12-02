Expand / Collapse search

2 women hospitalized in Tampa shooting

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Two women were injured in a Wednesday night shooting in Tampa, police said.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers arrived near West Grace Street and North Delaware Avenue and found them with apparent gunshot wounds. 

One woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The second woman was taken to a separate hospital and is expected to be OK. 

Detectives have not said whether anyone is in custody. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or to call Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-873-8477.