2 women hospitalized in Tampa shooting
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Two women were injured in a Wednesday night shooting in Tampa, police said.
Around 8:10 p.m., officers arrived near West Grace Street and North Delaware Avenue and found them with apparent gunshot wounds.
One woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The second woman was taken to a separate hospital and is expected to be OK.
Detectives have not said whether anyone is in custody. The shooting is still under investigation.
READ: Leaders look to address gun violence in East Tampa
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or to call Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-873-8477.