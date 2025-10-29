2-year-old hit, killed by truck in Pinellas County
WEST LEALMAN, Fla. - A child was hit and killed by a truck on 49th Avenue North in Pinellas County Wednesday afternoon, according to troopers.
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford F-450 driven by a 34-year-old Valrico man was heading eastbound on 49th Avenue North, west of 80th Street North.
That's when a 2-year-old left a nearby home without the parents knowing, investigators said.
The child walked into the path of the truck, and was hit, according to FHP. The 2-year-old died at the scene of the crash.
What we don't know:
The identities of the child and driver involved were not released.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol.