2-year-old hit, killed by truck in Pinellas County

Published  October 29, 2025 8:31pm EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • A child was hit and killed by a truck on 49th Avenue North in Pinellas County.
    • The Ford F-150 was heading eastbound on 49th Avenue when the child left a nearby home without the parents knowing.
    • That's when the 2-year-old walked into the path of the truck.

WEST LEALMAN, Fla. - A child was hit and killed by a truck on 49th Avenue North in Pinellas County Wednesday afternoon, according to troopers. 

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford F-450 driven by a 34-year-old Valrico man was heading eastbound on 49th Avenue North, west of 80th Street North. 

That's when a 2-year-old left a nearby home without the parents knowing, investigators said. 

The child walked into the path of the truck, and was hit, according to FHP. The 2-year-old died at the scene of the crash. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the child and driver involved were not released. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

