2-year-old hit, killed by truck in Pinellas County

The Brief A child was hit and killed by a truck on 49th Avenue North in Pinellas County. The Ford F-150 was heading eastbound on 49th Avenue when the child left a nearby home without the parents knowing. That's when the 2-year-old walked into the path of the truck.



A child was hit and killed by a truck on 49th Avenue North in Pinellas County Wednesday afternoon, according to troopers.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford F-450 driven by a 34-year-old Valrico man was heading eastbound on 49th Avenue North, west of 80th Street North.

READ: Three found with nearly $20K in counterfeit currency accused of using it at multiple Madeira Beach businesses

That's when a 2-year-old left a nearby home without the parents knowing, investigators said.

The child walked into the path of the truck, and was hit, according to FHP. The 2-year-old died at the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

The identities of the child and driver involved were not released.