Three found with nearly $20K in counterfeit currency accused of using it at multiple Madeira Beach businesses

The Brief Three suspects found with nearly $20,000 in counterfeit currency were arrested for using it at multiple Madeira Beach businesses. Detectives said they learned the trio altered the bills and planned to leave in a rental car to pass the bills in Georgia and Tennessee. If any business owners believe they may have been a victim and received counterfeit currency, they can reach out to Detective Bereznay at (727) 582-6015.



Three suspects found with nearly $20,000 in counterfeit currency were arrested for using it at multiple Madeira Beach businesses last week, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said James Perry, 18, and Benjamin Warshowsky, 19, were arrested on multiple charges, including possession of counterfeit currency and uttering forged bills. Myles Dorris, 19, was also arrested for possession of counterfeit currency.

READ: Five Department of Detention and Corrections employees fired after separate incidents

What we know:

Detectives said they began investigating Friday, October 24, after local business owners in John's Pass reported two people passing counterfeit currency. Those two were later identified as Perry and Warshowsky, deputies said.

The pair walked into the Spice and Tea Exchange, which is located at 110 129th Avenue East in Madeira Beach, and asked an employee to break four $20 bills, according to investigators. The owner later found that the four bills were counterfeit.

Pictured: James Perry (left), Benjamin Warshowsky (center) and Myles Dorris (right). Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

They weren't the only ones, either. PCSO said several other nearby businesses also reported fraudulent bills as well.

MORE: Suni Bell murder: 5 convicted of killing 4-year-old girl in drive-by shooting to spend rest of lives in prison

Dig deeper:

Detectives said they learned during the investigation that Perry, Warshowsky and Dorris altered the bills and planned to leave in a rental car to pass the bills in Georgia and Tennessee.

While trying to talk with Warshowsky and Dorris about the case, one rode off on an electric bike and the other ran off, according to Pinellas deputies. Both were later detained by authorities.

All three suspects were taken to the Pinellas County Jail. During the arrests, detectives said they also found nearly $20,000 in counterfeit currency.

What you can do:

If any business owners believe they may have been a victim and received counterfeit currency, they can reach out to Detective Bereznay at (727) 582-6015.