Passenger killed after driver falls asleep on I-275: FHP

The Brief A Clearwater woman was killed after the driver of the car she was in fell asleep while heading south on I-275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say that a 21-year-old Pinellas Park man was driving a Chevy Colorado when he fell asleep. The driver and the two other people in the car were not injured.



A woman is dead after the driver of the car she was in fell asleep while heading south on I-275 near the Skyway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Investigators say that a 21-year-old Pinellas Park man was driving a Chevy Colorado when he fell asleep. The car struck a tree and a guardrail before the victim was ejected.

The victim, a 27-year-old Clearwater woman, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The driver and the two other people in the car were not injured.

The crash happened north of the Pinellas Rest Area at around 4 a.m.

What we don't know:

The names of the people involved have not been released.

