Passenger killed after driver falls asleep on I-275: FHP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A woman is dead after the driver of the car she was in fell asleep while heading south on I-275 near the Skyway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Investigators say that a 21-year-old Pinellas Park man was driving a Chevy Colorado when he fell asleep. The car struck a tree and a guardrail before the victim was ejected.
The victim, a 27-year-old Clearwater woman, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
The driver and the two other people in the car were not injured.
The crash happened north of the Pinellas Rest Area at around 4 a.m.
What we don't know:
The names of the people involved have not been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.