200 Tampa volunteers honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by sprucing up the university area

The University Area Community Development Corporation hosted 200 volunteers for the 10th annual "Paint the Town" event to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday.

The event was about three hours long, where volunteers did a number of community service projects aimed at beautifying the university area.

"We’ll be doing everything from picking up litter along the streets, to painting a fence, to painting a house, to working in our harvest hope park that we built in the heart of the community, and doing work in the garden there, everything from pulling weeds, to mulching, to just really beautifying the area," explained Bree Luckie, the chief communications officer for the University Area CDC. "It is intentionally planned close to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday so that we can honor his legacy, and his leadership, and his commitment to service."

Managing a dozen projects for 200 people is a big undertaking, but event organizers say they have no problem finding helping hands year after year.

"The awesome thing about it is that it’s not difficult at all to find volunteers, volunteers are very willing to come out, we have several organizations out here with us today companies, who have come out, families, and really, there’s always projects out here to beautify the community, so it just works out really well, especially landing with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, everybody’s in that spirit of giving," said Diana Diaz, the career and engagement manager for the University Area CDC.

LINK: The University Area CDC is always looking for volunteers. For more information on how to get involved, visit: https://www.uacdc.org/.

