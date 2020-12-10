2021 Gasparilla Distance Classic postponed until May

article

The Gasparilla Distance Classic originally scheduled for February 19-21, 2021 has been postponed to Mother’s Day weekend, May 7-9, 2021, due to ongoing public health concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, race organizers announced Thursday.

“The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association’s decisions made up to this point have been carefully vetted and not taken lightly,” executive director, Susan C. Harmeling said in a statement. “They’ve been based on the Association’s love for Tampa Bay, and always with the knowing we would never act in a manner that would place the runners, walkers, volunteers, staff, City of Tampa personnel, or event sponsors in harm’s way. With Mayor Castor’s support, instead of canceling the events, we’re thrilled to be able to postpone race weekend in its entirety.”

According to a news release, Mayor Castor praised the decision to move the race weekend.

“With their 2021 race weekend planning, the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association has worked diligently to protect the health and well-being of Gasparilla’s runners, walkers, and the Tampa Bay community,” Castor said. “Postponing the 2021 events further demonstrates the Association’s commitment to our community.”

Race organizers say all participants who are currently registered for one or more of the 2021 events will have the option of running in-person in May or converting their registration to run virtually.

Visit www.rungasparilla.com for more details.

