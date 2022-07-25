2022 midterm election sample ballots: Know the candidates before casting your vote

The primaries for Floridas 2022 midterm elections are weeks away and the final day to register to vote in the primary is July 25. Many voters who requested a vote-by-mail ballot have already received theirs or received a sample ballot.

Anyone who plans to vote in-person on primary election day Tuesday, August 23 and hasn't received a sample ballot may want to get to know the candidates before you enter your polling place.

In the Tampa Bay area, many counties have municipal elections as well and county, state, and federal candidates on the ballot.

Florida is a party choice state, which means only voters registered with a party may vote in primary races, however, some ballot measures, judgeships, and other ballot items are open to those registered as ‘no party affiliation.’

Below are the sample ballots provided by elections offices in Bay Area counties to FOX 13 News.