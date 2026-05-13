Meet the 2026 March for Babies Tampa Bay ambassador family: ‘In the Vassells, we excel’

The Brief For 35 years, FOX 13 has partnered with the March of Dimes to champion maternal health and NICU families in the Bay Area. This year’s ambassador family, Andrew and Amber Vassell, are sharing their journey of navigating the NICU not once, but twice. The community is invited to Raymond James Stadium this Saturday, May 16, to walk for healthier moms and stronger babies.



The Vassell family lives by a specific motto: "In the Vassells, we excel."

It’s a motto they use to tackle everything from daily chores to the daunting reality of having two micropreemies.

The backstory:

Baby Aliyah is what many call a "NICU miracle."

Born at just 26 weeks, Aliyah was small enough to fit in the palm of a hand.

Today, at 19 months old, her mother Amber describes her as "petite but mighty."

Dig deeper:

Aliyah spent 153 days in the Brandon Hospital NICU, but she wasn’t the first in her family to fight that battle.

Aliyah's older brother, Austin, was also a NICU baby, born at just 25 weeks.

Courtesy: The Vassell Family

Now a thriving five-year-old with a signature pair of glasses, Austin stands as a testament to the progress made in neonatal care.

What they're saying:

For father Andrew Vassell, the transition from the fear of the NICU to the joy of being an ambassador is a surreal experience.

"When you have never been to the NICU, it's not even a thing on your radar," Andrew said. "Once you become part of that family, it's just such a large community. Having the opportunity to represent families that had to go through a similar experience... it's just an amazing opportunity."

Courtesy: HCA Florida Brandon

Amber Vassell echoes that, noting that their role this year is about finding purpose in their past struggles.

"I just heard God telling me no matter the things you're going to face, you're going to count it joy," Amber said. "Us becoming the ambassador family is just another example of counting it joy."

What's next:

The 2026 March for Babies Tampa Bay walk is happening this Saturday, May 16, at Raymond James Stadium.

Registration: 8:00 AM

Walk Kick-off: 9:00 AM

If you can’t make it to the stadium but still want to support the cause, you can find more information or donate here.