21 horses killed in Florida barn fire

Twenty-one horses are dead after a fire broke out at a 10,000-square-foot, single-story barn on Tuesday morning in Reddick, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

When fire crews arrived at 4:13 a.m., they found the barn engulfed in flames with the entire roof already collapsed.

MCFR remained at the scene throughout the morning to conduct suppression and other operations.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Marion County Fire Marshall, the State of Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives are investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries to firefighters or other people have been reported.

