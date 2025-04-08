21 horses killed in Florida barn fire
REDDICK, Fla. - Twenty-one horses are dead after a fire broke out at a 10,000-square-foot, single-story barn on Tuesday morning in Reddick, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
When fire crews arrived at 4:13 a.m., they found the barn engulfed in flames with the entire roof already collapsed.
Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue.
MCFR remained at the scene throughout the morning to conduct suppression and other operations.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
READ: Tampa man with suspended license hits, kills pedestrian standing in parking stall: Police
The Marion County Fire Marshall, the State of Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives are investigating the cause of the fire.
Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue.
No injuries to firefighters or other people have been reported.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Marion County Fire Rescue.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter