21-year-old woman killed, motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Tarpon Springs: Police

A 21-year-old woman from Holiday died at the scene of a crash on US Highway 19 North on Friday night, according to police.

Around 7:30 p.m., Tarpon Springs officers say they responded to the 39000 Block of US Highway 19 North. A 2021 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 30-year-old Kayliegh McLiesh struck a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, according to authorities.

Police say the man driving the motorcycle, 20-year-old Jaden Jackson from Holiday, was seriously injured and airlifted to Bayonet Point Hospital.

According to officials, a woman identified as Alina Faillios Chavez was the passenger on the motorcycle. Officers say she died at the scene of the crash.

None of the occupants of the Chevrolet were injured, according to Tarpon Springs police.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department says the crash is still under investigation.