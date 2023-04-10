Hillsborough, Pasco awarded nearly $3.5 million to expand broadband internet

article

Governor Ron DeSantis announced funding for broadband projects to increase internet accessibility in nine Florida counties.

More than $22 million will be distributed from the Broadband Opportunity Program to expand internet access in parts of Pasco, Hillsborough, Okaloosa, Madison, Suwannee, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor and Santa Rosa counties, with Pasco and Hillsborough counties being awarded $3,488,346.

This expansion of broadband Internet will impact more than 33,200 residential, educational, business and community locations.

Back in February, the governor awarded $144 million for projects in 47 counties, bringing Florida’s total investment to $166 million for the expansion of broadband internet in Florida’s rural communities.

According to the governor's office, the Broadband Opportunity Program, which is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), funds the installation and deployment of broadband internet infrastructure in unserved Florida communities, providing access to telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities.

The following projects are being supported with this round of funds from Broadband Opportunity Program: