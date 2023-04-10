Hillsborough, Pasco awarded nearly $3.5 million to expand broadband internet
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis announced funding for broadband projects to increase internet accessibility in nine Florida counties.
More than $22 million will be distributed from the Broadband Opportunity Program to expand internet access in parts of Pasco, Hillsborough, Okaloosa, Madison, Suwannee, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor and Santa Rosa counties, with Pasco and Hillsborough counties being awarded $3,488,346.
This expansion of broadband Internet will impact more than 33,200 residential, educational, business and community locations.
Back in February, the governor awarded $144 million for projects in 47 counties, bringing Florida’s total investment to $166 million for the expansion of broadband internet in Florida’s rural communities.
According to the governor's office, the Broadband Opportunity Program, which is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), funds the installation and deployment of broadband internet infrastructure in unserved Florida communities, providing access to telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities.
The following projects are being supported with this round of funds from Broadband Opportunity Program:
- $2,003,815 to San Antonio, Land O' Lakes and Shady Hills, and unincorporated Pasco County to add 171.1 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing networks, to provide 1,545 unserved locations within Pasco County with 1GB internet speed.
- $578,531 for Dade City, Crystal Springs, Dade City North, Lacoochee, Richland, Zephyrhills North, Zephyrhills South, and unincorporated Pasco County to add 171.4 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing networks, to provide 911 unserved locations in Pasco County with 1GB internet speed.
- $906,000 for Plant City, unincorporated Balm, Keysville, Lithia and Wimauma to add 122.8 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing networks, to provide 1,792 unserved locations in Hillsborough County with 1GB internet speed.
- $5,000,000 for the city of Live Oak to add 821 miles of fiber optic cable to its existing network, to provide 21,492 locations in Suwannee County with 1GB internet speed.
- $5,000,000 to the city of Madison and Town of Lee to add 759 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing network, to provide 1,835 unserved locations in Madison County with 1GB internet speed.
- $5,000,000 to the cities of Monticello, Perry, unincorporated Lamont and Wacissa to add 946 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing networks, to provide 2,528 unserved locations in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor counties with 1GB internet speed.
- $3,353,384 for unincorporated Allentown, Wallace, Chumukla and Pace to add 357 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing networks, to provide 2,355 unserved locations in Santa Rosa County with 1GB internet speed.
- $853,000 to Laurel Hill, unincorporated Deerland, Svea, and unincorporated Okaloosa County to add 103.5 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing networks, to provide 831 unserved locations in Okaloosa County with 1GB internet speed.