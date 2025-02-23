29,000 people lace up for Gasparilla Distance Classic half-marathon

The Brief 29,000 people laced up for the Gasparilla Distance Classic half-marathon on Sunday. Meaghan Strum of Halifax, Nova Scotia was the first female racer to cross the finish line. Grant Colligan of Lakewood, CO. took first place in the men's division.



The crowd cheered as Meaghan Strum of Halifax, Nova Scotia was the first female racer to cross the finish line in the Gasparilla Distance Classic half-marathon, right behind the first male finisher, Grant Colligan of Lakewood, CO.

"It felt amazing," Strum said. "I didn't know what to expect today. When training at home, I had to use a treadmill because there's been a lot of snow. So, you don't have a really good feel for where you're at. And today was a delight. It was a wonderful day."



Strum was one of hundreds of participants who happily traveled from colder parts of the world to run down Tampa's beautiful Bayshore Blvd.

It's something she did with a friend from a run club back home, while they visited the city for the first time.

"I love it, it's a great place," Strum said. "There is sunshine, there's palm trees. Everyone's been really friendly, and any day that you can get out and test yourself athletically, but also feel like you're part of something special, can't go wrong with that. That's wonderful."

Through the huffs and puffs, the feeling was mutual among other racers as they, too, proudly stepped over the finish line.

Local perspective:

The 48th annual Gasparilla Distance Classic is more than just a single race.

When you combine all the events, more than 29,000 people laced up their sneakers for a great cause.

That's because money raised through the weekend goes back to several local charities, like Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay Chapter.

"We support one-to-one mentor relationships in our community," explained BBBS spokesperson, Chad Mitchell. "So all the money that's raised in this particular raise is going to go back to those mentor relationships and it will also take kids off our waiting list so we're so excited for the Gasparilla Distance classic and all it does for Tampa Bay."

