3 armed teens facing charges after being caught with stolen vehicle, police say

Three teenagers are facing multiple charges after Lakeland police say they had loaded concealed firearms on them as they put air in the tires of a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.

Police say they began looking for a stolen 2011 Chevy Malibu around 9 p.m. because they received reports that the vehicle was spotted at the BP gas station on Memorial Boulevard.

Three teens, two age 13 and one age 15, were later seen airing up the tires of the car at a nearby gas station.

Police confirmed that it was the stolen vehicle and detained the teens, who had loaded guns on them. While investigating, detectives learned that one of the three firearms seized had been stolen during a recent vehicle burglary in Winter Haven.

Police say one of the suspects is also believed to be connected to numerous burglaries at a North Lakeland apartment complex. He confessed that he and the other two teens knew the car was stolen, according to LPD.

The teens are facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a concealed firearm with an altered serial number and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

The incident is under investigation.

