3 arrested in $75K high-end liquor theft ring targeting Tampa distributor: HCSO
WIMAUMA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested three people following an investigation into an organized theft scheme.
According to HCSO, Darrell Glass, Mario Bancroft and Lateisha Glass were arrested in connection to the organized theft scheme.
The backstory:
According to HCSO, a company reported an ongoing internal theft involving a delivery driver, a warehouse associate and a third suspect. Detectives determined that beginning on February 13, warehouse workers concealed cases of high-end liquor on pallets during overnight shifts. Detectives say the stolen liquor would then be loaded onto delivery trucks after security seals were broken and reapplied.
HCSO said the delivery driver would then make their normal drop-offs, but the suspect would also make unauthorized stops along the delivery route. Detectives added that one of those routes was a Wendy's in Seffner. At these locations, the stolen liquor was transferred to another vehicle.
The merchandise was then transported to a home located on Alistar Manor Drive in Wimauma, where it was sorted and sold, according to HCSO.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the home on March 25, recovering around $75,000 worth of stolen liquor.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Dig deeper:
Darrell Glass was charged with the following:
- Organized fraud over $50,000
- Grand theft second degree
- Dealing in stolen property
Mario Bancroft was charged with the following:
- Organized fraud over $50,000
- Grand theft second degree
Lateisha Glass was charged with the following:
- Grand theft second degree
- Dealing in stolen property
Additionally, a 2022 Toyota Corolla used in the liquor scheme was seized.
What they're saying:
"This case highlights the calculated efforts of individuals who exploited their positions for personal gain," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the diligence of our detectives and the cooperation of the victim company, those responsible are now facing serious consequences."
What's next:
This remains an active investigation.
The Source: This article was written using information from a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.