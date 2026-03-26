3 arrested in $75K high-end liquor theft ring targeting Tampa distributor: HCSO

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The Brief Three people were arrested in an alleged liquor theft scheme. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they uncovered an organized theft scheme targeting a Tampa-based alcohol distributor. Suspects concealed and stole around $75,000 worth of stolen merchandise.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested three people following an investigation into an organized theft scheme.

According to HCSO, Darrell Glass, Mario Bancroft and Lateisha Glass were arrested in connection to the organized theft scheme.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, a company reported an ongoing internal theft involving a delivery driver, a warehouse associate and a third suspect. Detectives determined that beginning on February 13, warehouse workers concealed cases of high-end liquor on pallets during overnight shifts. Detectives say the stolen liquor would then be loaded onto delivery trucks after security seals were broken and reapplied.

HCSO said the delivery driver would then make their normal drop-offs, but the suspect would also make unauthorized stops along the delivery route. Detectives added that one of those routes was a Wendy's in Seffner. At these locations, the stolen liquor was transferred to another vehicle.

The merchandise was then transported to a home located on Alistar Manor Drive in Wimauma, where it was sorted and sold, according to HCSO.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home on March 25, recovering around $75,000 worth of stolen liquor.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

Darrell Glass was charged with the following:

Organized fraud over $50,000

Grand theft second degree

Dealing in stolen property

Mario Bancroft was charged with the following:

Organized fraud over $50,000

Grand theft second degree

Lateisha Glass was charged with the following:

Grand theft second degree

Dealing in stolen property

Additionally, a 2022 Toyota Corolla used in the liquor scheme was seized.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the calculated efforts of individuals who exploited their positions for personal gain," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the diligence of our detectives and the cooperation of the victim company, those responsible are now facing serious consequences."

What's next:

This remains an active investigation.