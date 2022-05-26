3 Daughters Brewing coming to St. Pete-Clearwater Airport in June

article

For those traveling through the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, a well-known St. Petersburg brewery will be opening inside as you wait for your flight.

3 Daughters Brewing will open June 2 for passengers departing in Gates 2-6. In 2020, Mazzaro's opened a location for those traveling through Gates 7-11.

Airport officials said the bar will feature their signature craft beers and their menu items, such as the Beach Blonde Ale BBQ wings.

"Having a branded 3 Daughters Brewing bar at PIE means travelers can start their trip with one of the most popular local craft beer, cider, or seltzers. It also means they can get one last ‘taste of Florida' before they depart our region," said 3 Daughters Brewing VP of Sales and Marketing Brian Horne. "We’re very proud to bring our family-run brewery to the airport and look forward to serving PIE travelers for many years to come."

Advertisement

READ: Big Storm Brewing reusing CO2 to save money, environment