What's brewing at St. Pete Brewing

The Tampa Bay craft beer scene is a busy one, but it’s one that St. Pete Brewing Company is happy to be a part of. The brewery has been along 1st Avenue N for five years, thanks to the efforts of two couples.

Brewers explain: The science of using corn syrup in beer

Budweiser is getting some backlash from its competitors following one of its Super Bowl ads: A commercial that highlighted the fact that Bud Light does not use corn syrup, while Miller Light and Coors Light do.

Hops: Florida's next cash crop?

If University of Florida researchers are successful in finding a variety of hops that perform well in Florida, growers should have no problem selling them. The craft beer industry has exploded in the Sunshine State, just as it has in much of the country.