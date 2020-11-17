Apollo Beach community rallies, saves brewery from going bust during pandemic
The pandemic hit restaurant and brewery businesses especially hard, but one community in Apollo Beach wasn't prepared to say goodbye to their local watering hole.
Economist: Florida's craft beer industry is faring better than expected, so far
Floridians apparently love their craft beer -- which is one of many reasons why the industry in the Sunshine State seems to be holding steady more than one year after the pandemic began.
From lattes to lagers, pandemic-born brewery always has cold ones on tap
Coffee and beer are two things people love to brew. It's also the concept behind a new Florida Avenue taproom called Magnanimous, where there's always something brewing.
This St. Pete craft brewery opened on the day everything closed
James Coleman is proud to serve. First, as a Marine, he served his country. Now, he’s happy to be serving beer, one year after an opening day to remember.
Breweries banking on Tampa Bay Beer Week for much-needed business
Eighty breweries throughout Tampa Bay are participating in Tampa Bay Beer Week, which runs March 6 through 14. Typically the event would draw at least 1,000 people, but, due to the pandemic, it’s being held on a smaller scale.
University of Florida hopeful state's craft beer industry can rely on homegrown hops in the future
In Hillsborough County, scientists with the University of Florida are working hard to develop the best crops for Florida farms to grow -- and that includes hops.
Conference brings brightest minds in beer brewing to St. Petersburg
If you’re a big beer drinker, you know the craft beer industry has exploded in the last 10 years.
Leaven Brewery explains the process of making craft beer
Locally at Leaven Brewery in Riverview, KJ Lynch puts that craft into the craft brewing that takes place in his business.
What's brewing at St. Pete Brewing
The Tampa Bay craft beer scene is a busy one, but it’s one that St. Pete Brewing Company is happy to be a part of. The brewery has been along 1st Avenue N for five years, thanks to the efforts of two couples.
Brewers explain: The science of using corn syrup in beer
Budweiser is getting some backlash from its competitors following one of its Super Bowl ads: A commercial that highlighted the fact that Bud Light does not use corn syrup, while Miller Light and Coors Light do.
Now rising in Riverview: Leaven Brewing
Raise your glasses high; there is a yet another new brewery in the area. Leaven Brewing opened on Boyette Road in Riverview a few months ago.
No dogs allowed inside Florida breweries, health officials now say
You could call it puppy prohibition. The Florida Department of Health is cracking down, banning man’s best friend from hanging out inside breweries.
Coppertail Brewing Co. finds success in Tampa and beyond
More than three years ago, Coppertail Brewing Co. graced its presence in Tampa, and within that time, it’s success has reached as close as our own fridges, and beyond the Bay Area.
St. Pete restaurant offers shuffleboarding with beer
This downtown St. Pete restaurant includes a combination of beer and shuffleboard.
Hops: Florida's next cash crop?
If University of Florida researchers are successful in finding a variety of hops that perform well in Florida, growers should have no problem selling them. The craft beer industry has exploded in the Sunshine State, just as it has in much of the country.
Charley at 3 Daughters Brewing for Tampa Bay Beer Week
We are celebrating Tampa Bay Beer Week, so Charley knew just where to go: 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg.
New restaurants bank on success of Tampa craft beer scene
Craft breweries continue popping up in and around Tampa. They've become so popular, Mayor Bob Buckhorn proclaimed February 15 "Craft Beer Day."