3 Daughters Brewing, Men in the Making collaborate on new beverage inspired by youth

A new beverage will soon be hitting the tap and shelves at a local brewery, and it’s all for a good cause.

St. Petersburg's 3 Daughters Brewing is working with Men in the Making mentees to craft a refreshing and healthy beverage inspired by the youth.

Men in the Making is a role modeling and mentoring program focused on teaching positive life skills to minority males.

MORE: Tropicana tests out cereal option that calls for orange juice instead of milk

As a part of the collaboration with 3 Daughters Brewing, the young men were a part of the whole process from deciding what kind of beverage to make to its design and learning about the business of brewing.

Ultimately, they came up with a non-alcoholic fruit punch flavored sparkling water. Their drink contains zero sugar, five calories as well as vitamins and antioxidants.

One hundred percent of the money raised selling the drink will go back to Men in the Making.

Advertisement

To learn more about Men in the Making, visit meninthemaking.org.