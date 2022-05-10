Tropicana tests out cereal option that calls for orange juice instead of milk

A major player in the citrus world is testing out a new cereal option for breakfast lovers. "Crunch" cereal is being produced by Tropicana, and instead of using milk, consumers are supposed to pour orange juice on it.

Some of those eating at Hunter's Brunch Shack in Riverview said they would give the potentially new option a try.

"I think it is a good idea because I am allergic to milk," Donna Welch said.

"Crunch" is the latest attempt to boost Orange Juice sales, which have been declining for about 20 years.

The cereal, which Tropicana is still testing out, may not show up on store shelves for a while.