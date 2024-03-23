3 injured after shooting at Ybor parking garage, Tampa police investigating

Three people were hospitalized after being shot at Centro Ybor Garage early Saturday morning, according to Tampa police.

Officials say they began investigating the shooting that happened at the 1500 block of East 5th Avenue after officers on patrol heard shots being fired shortly before 3 a.m.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers immediately responded to the scene and found three victims who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD says 21-year-old Sunny E. Wallace was quickly located and arrested as he tried to flee the parking garage.

He was arrested in connection to the shooting with additional charges pending, according to authorities. Investigators found a gun in the vehicle at the time of Wallace's arrest.

Police say the investigation revealed that the shooting happened after an argument between the victims and the suspect.

The investigation is still active, according to police.

