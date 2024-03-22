Savannah Mathis’ family focuses on future since her killer’s conviction: ‘It was bittersweet’

After more than two years, justice is served for the family of a young nursing student.

Savannah Mathis was shot and killed in Tampa in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity. With the shooter found guilty of murder, and awaiting sentencing, her mother can finally move forward in as many ways as she can.

Despite the pain she's had to endure, LaMaria Smith is still able to count her blessings.

"God blessed me with a beautiful grandbaby and she's the reason I keep going and my daughter that survived it," Smith said.

But no matter what they do, or where they go, one person is missing - her daughter.

Pictured: Savannah Mathis

"She was the goofy, like to have fun, and always telling me, 'Mom, you've got this,' as a single parent. And I just miss her," Smith said.

RELATED: Family reveals toll of gun violence in Tampa after aspiring nurse's shooting death

Back in December 2021, 21-year-old Savannah Mathis was shot and killed while driving near Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Vakarvery Scott pulled the trigger, thinking the car belonged to someone else, in the process, injuring Savannah's sister, Nena Mathis, who was also in the car.

Savannah Mathis was killed and her sister was injured while in a car near Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa.

Nena Mathis testified at the trial, reliving that painful night.

"We're turning the corner, the shots hit the car, and we crashed into the wall," Nena Mathis said in the courtroom.

The jury ultimately found Scott guilty of murder and attempted murder.

Pictured: Vakarvery Scott

"It was bittersweet, is the best word I can describe," Smith said. "It didn't bring my daughter back, but it definitely brought justice to her and any other victim out there."

Smith says she's forgiven the man who killed her daughter. And her heart hurts for his parents because they lost a child, too.

RELATED: Mother of slain Tampa nursing student marks 24th birthday

"At the end of the day, I'm a Christian and God comes first in my life," Smith said. "I'm not going to walk around with that hate because it only consumes me."

After 20 years of working around kids and teens, and now, as a school resource officer, Smith is dedicated to teaching them right and wrong, holding them accountable, before they make a devastating, life-changing mistake.

"Once you pull that trigger, two seconds, you know, you've got to spend the rest of your life behind bars," Smith said.

After the verdict, "I went out to the grave and I spoke to her, and I said, ‘Mommy fought for two years. I fought and fought,’" Smith said. "I just want my daughter to know I was her voice, and I didn't stop. Justice was served."

LaMaria Smith is writing a book about losing a child and how she is moving forward, positively. She also plans to open an affordable, Christian daycare in Savannah's name. That was her dream, too.

"My family was destroyed by the situation, but me as her mom, I'm trying to find a way to be a better person and help other people as life goes on," Smith said. "That's what Savannah would want me to do."

Scott remains in jail, awaiting his sentencing hearing on March 28. He faces life in prison. Smith will be there at the hearing, delivering a victim impact statement to the court.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter