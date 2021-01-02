3 killed after plane traveling from north Georgia crashes into Michigan home

article

Three people are dead after a single-engine plane that took off from a north Georgia airport earlier in the day crashed into a home about 30 miles northwest of downtown Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

The plane crashed into a home located Orchards of Lyon Sub in Lyon Township, Michigan sometime after 3:40 p.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported. Three people aboard the plane, including the pilot, were killed, deputies said.

Firefighters with the Lyon Township Fire Department said the plane crashed into the back of the home, sparking a fire. Everyone in the home was able to make it out safely.

A plane that took off from north Georgia crashed into a Michigan home on Jan. 2, 2021. (Lyon Township Fire Department)

The resulting fire caused extensive damage to the two-story home and fire crews from two other stations were asked to assist in battling the blaze.

According to Flightaware.com, the Piper PA-24 Comanche took off from the Cherokee County Regional Airport around 12:20 p.m. and was en route to Oakland Southwest Airport, located about 2 miles south of the crash site.

Flightaware.com shows the plane arrived the afternoon of Dec. 29 in Canton, Georgia.

The plane was registered to a business in Novi, Michigan.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released.

