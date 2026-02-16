Bartow teacher accused of starting 5-acre fire, violating Polk County burn ban

article

The Brief A Bartow teacher is accused of starting a 5-acre fire in his backyard which violates an ongoing Polk County burn ban. Investigators say that 57-year-old Brian Webster was burning cardboard boxes and other debris inside an old refrigerator in his backyard when the fire allegedly moved out of the container and spread rapidly. The arrest comes as Polk County—and much of Florida—struggles with extreme drought conditions.



A teacher at Bartow High School is accused of starting a backyard fire that ended up burning five acres of land on Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old Brian Webster after deputies and firefighters responded to the blaze at his home on Cox Road.

Investigators say that Webster was burning cardboard boxes and other debris inside an old refrigerator in his backyard when the fire allegedly moved out of the container and spread rapidly.

Deputies say that Webster told them he was taking precautions and monitored the flames until he believed they were no longer a threat. Despite his attempts, the fire grew to cover about five acres.

The backstory:

The arrest comes as Polk County—and much of Florida—struggles with extreme drought conditions.

RELATED: Polk County officials issue burn ban warning to residents as brush fires continue

Polk County has been under a strict burn ban since Nov. 25, 2025 and Governor Ron DeSantis recently declared a State of Emergency due to the high risk of wildfires.

Fire crews in Polk County have battled more than 30 separate brush fires in a 24-hour period.

What they're saying:

"There is good reason why Polk County officials issued the burn ban, and Sunday’s numerous brush fires are a perfect example of that," Polk County Sheriff Judd said. "Property and lives are at risk, and we will charge people appropriately."

Webster was booked into the Sheriff’s Processing Center and faces the following charges:

Reckless Land Burning

Burning during a State of Emergency

Reckless/Careless Pollution

Violating the County Burn Ban

The Polk County Sheriff's Office did not release any information regarding Webster's employment status with Bartow High School.