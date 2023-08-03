3 Lakeland teens killed in triple-vehicle crash, police say

article

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of three teenagers Wednesday night.

According to police, the teens were traveling northbound on US 98 North at a high rate of speed shortly before 10:30 p.m. as a Lincoln pick-up truck was traveling southbound on US 98 North.

Investigators say the Nissan crashed into the truck after the truck's driver entered the left turn lane and tried to turn left into the plaza located on the east side of the roadway.

Post-impact, deputies say both vehicles spun around and began to slide in an eastbound direction.

The Nissan came to final rest in the entrance/exit to the plaza while the Lincoln hit a Toyota Corolla that was trying to exit the plaza and turn right onto US 98 North.

Both the Lincoln and the Toyota came to final rest in the roadway.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, and a 19-year-old male unresponsive inside the Nissan.

Investigators say the 16-year-old female driver was extricated from the car and taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where she died.

The 16-year-old and 19-year-old passengers of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver of the Lincoln nor the Corolla was injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.