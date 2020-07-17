3 NYC men charged with murder after drive-by shooting that killed dad in front of daughter, police say

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a New York City man who was fatally shot while walking with his young daughter during a violent July Fourth weekend, authorities said Thursday.

The New York Police Department announced the arrests of Davon Delks, 21, and Devon Vines, 27, both Bronx residents, and Laquan Heyward, 25, of Staten Island, for the death of Anthony Robinson.

"Earlier this morning, members of the Bronx Violent Felony Squad with the assistance of Bronx Warrants, 44 Pct Squad, the Criminal Enterprise Investigations Section, and TARU apprehended & arrested Davon Delks, Laquan Heyward, and Devon Vines for the Homicide of Anthony Robinson,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted.

Robinson, 29, was gunned down in a July 5 drive-by shooting in the Bronx while walking with his 6-year-old daughter in broad daylight. They were on their way home when the shooting occurred.

The pair were holding hands while crossing a street when a car slowly pulled up beside them, according to surveillance footage. A passenger inside extends their arm while holding a gun and opened fire.

Police said four shots were fired, and Robinson was struck multiple times, the NYPD told Fox News. No one else was injured. A motive for the killing was not disclosed.

The fatal shooting came amid a violent holiday weekend in the city that saw nine people killed and dozens more injured in a series of shootings, stabbings and other violent incidents.

