Tampa Bay area under high fire alert as 2 Pasco schools cancel Wednesday classes

The Brief Severe drought conditions across the Tampa Bay area have sparked a rash of wildfires, leading to multiple property losses and local school cancelations. All Bay Area counties are currently under a mandatory burn ban. Outdoor burning of any kind—including yard waste and trash—is strictly prohibited. Lingering smoke from a wildfire in the Starkey Ranch area forced Pasco County Schools to cancel classes at River Ridge Middle and high schools on Wednesday.



Florida is currently facing an elevated fire risk driven by months of unusually dry weather and a recent historic freeze that left vegetation "crunchy" and highly flammable.

According to the Florida Forest Service, active wildfires have been reported in every Bay Area county this week.

While a fire in the Starkey Ranch area is now 100-percent contained, the smoke it generated was significant enough to prompt delays for student safety.

By the numbers

$500: The fine (plus potential jail time and fire suppression costs) for violating mandatory burn bans in many Florida counties.

678: Total fire alerts reported across Florida between January 31 and February 7, 2026, signaling a significant uptick in statewide fire activity.

30+: The number of illegal burns North Port officials have already responded to since their burn ban was enacted.

10 Acres: The size of a brush fire in North Port (Sarasota County) on February 1–2, 2026, which was ignited by a single grill spark and led to temporary closures on I-75.

5 Acres: The size of a fast-moving brush fire in Lithia on February 9, 2026, that destroyed an RV and an abandoned mobile home.

What they're saying:

District Chief Dave Ingalls of North Port Fire Rescue warns that the community is already "behind the eight-ball" this fire season.

"We're still running calls every day of people burning in their yards, burning illegally, burning trash, burning yard debris. So, hopefully this is an eye-opener for some of them that the potential for a serious call is imminent."

Ingalls noted that the current dry spell is unusual for this time of year, with burn bans typically not appearing until late winter. A burn ban has been in place in his district since November. Ingalls emphasized that even everyday activities can become deadly.

"It just takes a spark, a cigarette, somebody parking in tall grass, their catalytic converters, the grass is crunchy and it’s dry. Just a small spark can turn into something serious for the entire neighborhood," he said.

The backstory:

The recent rash of fires has already caused significant property damage. On Tuesday, a brush fire in Spring Hill torched two cars and a shed.

On Monday, Hillsborough County crews battled separate blazes in Seffner and Lithia that threatened homes.

In Crystal River, a two-acre fire was sparked Tuesday specifically because someone violated the active burn ban, according to officials.

Drought conditions mean that fire rescue resources are being stretched thin across the region. When residents ignore burn bans, they risk not only their own property but the lives of neighbors and first responders.

High-intensity fires can also impact air quality and road visibility, as seen with the recent school delays in New Port Richey.

What's next:

The burn bans will remain in effect until the region receives significant, sustained rainfall. Residents are urged to properly dispose of cigarette butts, avoid parking vehicles on dry grass, and report any signs of smoke or fire immediately.

While outdoor grilling is currently permitted, it must be done on a contained grill that is attended to at all times.