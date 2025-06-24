3 people hospitalized after train collides with vehicle in Lakeland: PCSO

Three people were hospitalized after a train collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Canal Avenue N and Highway 92 East in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

All three people injured were in the vehicle when the crash happened. The condition of the victims is unknown at this point.

Nobody on the train was injured.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

