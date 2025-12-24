Golf cart driver crossing US-92 dies after being stuck by car: PCSO

The Brief A golf cart driver who was crossing US-92 is dead after being stuck by a car in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The crash sent the black Club Car electric golf cart about 50 feet across the road and the victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected into the westbound lane of US-92. After the crash, investigators found several alcoholic beverage containers inside the victim's golf cart. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A golf cart driver is dead after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says he drove across US-92 at the Schalamar Creek Drive intersection in Lakeland before he was struck by a Buick sedan on Tuesday evening.

The crash sent the black Club Car electric golf cart about 50 feet across the road and the victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected into the westbound lane of US-92.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

2 people were inside the Buick and deputies say the passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Big picture view:

After the crash, investigators found several alcoholic beverage containers inside the victim's golf cart. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say that they don't believe the driver of the Buick was impaired or speeding at the time of the crash.

The Polk County Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

