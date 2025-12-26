Indian Rocks Beach saying goodbye to free parking starting in January

The Brief The Indian Rocks Beach will stop providing free beach parking in January. Under the new plan, all 182 beach access parking spaces will cost $4.50 an hour, using the ParkMobile app. The paid parking program is expected to raise about $100,000, with revenue split 60–40% between the city and Pinellas County.



A major change is on the horizon at one of Pinellas County’s most popular spots on the sand. Indian Rocks Beach is getting rid of free beach parking.

From sunup to sundown, parking spots at Indian Rocks Beach were crowded with cars on Christmas Day.

The beach has stood out for several years as the only part of Pinellas County near the water that didn’t charge visitors to the park.

Sandrine Simonnet drove up from Miami to soak in the sun with her parents. She was surprised to learn that parking by the beach was free.

"It gives me peace of mind," Simonnet said. "Instead of having to check my phone constantly to extend my parking stay."

That distinction will disappear in January, after city commissioners approved a pilot parking program. The decision follows years of discussion about how to manage growing crowds and pay beach-related expenses.

Monique Baumrucker spent Christmas Day at the beach with her family. The Pasco County resident says free parking is a major reason why she visits Indian Rocks Beach.

"It’s a big plus," Baumrucker said. "You just pull up, park, and you’re on the beach."

By the numbers:

Under the new plan, all 182 beach access parking spaces will cost $4.50 an hour, using the ParkMobile app. Local leaders say the money will be used to repair damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Baumrucker believes this new system could discourage elderly people.

"I’ve got to figure out the app, pay 20-something bucks," she said. "It would deter me from coming to the beach."

The paid parking spots are projected to generate $100,000 next year, which will be split 60–40% between the city of Indian Rocks Beach and Pinellas County.

What they're saying:

Jim Saldutti, an Indian Rocks Beach resident, says the funds could help preserve the barrier island.

"We could use that money for a lot of improvements," he said. "Look at what we just did for the beach re-nourishment project. There are so many things that keep this island beautiful."

Resident Jeff Rudd says these rising costs are unavoidable.

"Beauty comes with a price," he said. "Taxes have to be paid. Things have to be done."

Starting on January 1st, resident-only parking signs will be taken down at beach access points. City officials say residents will still be able to park for free, using their resident stickers.