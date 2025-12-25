Homeless man seriously burned in Clearwater fire; investigation underway
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Police and firefighters are investigating after a 34-year-old homeless man was severely burned in Clearwater Wednesday night.
What we know:
According to the City of Clearwater, shortly after 11 p.m., police and fire crews responded to a call in the 1100 block of Druid Road, where a man had suffered burns to more than half of his body.
The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.
Investigators found an accelerant next to open flames in an area where homeless people were known to have been staying.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not been determined by investigators at this time.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Rob Shaw, public information officer with the City of Clearwater.