8-year-old world record holder from Ukraine performing in Nik Wallenda's Wonderland: Believe

The Brief 8-year-old Olesya Kucherenko is performing her hand balancing act in Nik Wallenda's Wonderland: Believe performance. Olesya is from Ukraine and Nik Wallenda offered her refuge from the war for a few months to perform. Olesya is a Guinness World Record holder for the most handstand to upwards pike movements in one minute.



Wonderland: Believe is being put on by famed high wire artist Nik Wallenda in Sarasota.

He's performing the show in his hometown and this year an act showcases a unique performer. Her talents are recognized worldwide, but it's her story that compelled Wallenda to bring her into his performance.

Under the big top at Nik Wallenda's Wonderland, an 8-year-old performer is bringing audiences to their feet.

"Olesya's talent is recognized all around the world," said her mom, Inna Kucherenko. Olesya Kucherenko is a Guinness World record holder. She's able to perform handstands to upwards pike movements 15 times a minute. She's also the survivor of war.

The backstory:

"In 2022 when the great war in Ukraine started, we lived with Olesia in a small town. It was dangerous everywhere, but it was too dangerous because it was near Russia," said her mom, Inna.

Olesya's mom loaded her car and moved her young daughter to Kyiv, where bomb sirens and attacks remain a constant fear.

"There's always alarms, it can always be long. It doesn’t give us the opportunity to have normal lessons at school. In Ukraine, we now only have electricity for 6 to 8 hours a day. It’s not comfortable. It’s very difficult for children to have a normal physical and mind," said Inna.

Through it all, Olesya continued to train and perform. That's when a video posted on social media caught the attention of Nik Wallenda.

"I'm friends with a lot of people in our industry, a lot of agents in our industry. They’re always sharing stuff, but when I saw her I was just enamored. I was blown away by what she was able to do," said Wallenda.

As he prepared for his winter circus, Wonderland: Believe, he reached out to Olesya's mom.

He offered not just a chance to be seen, but protected.

"Immediately my mind went to this little girl that is in a country where there is clearly a war going on. My prayer is always that I’m blessed to be a blessing to others and if I can use my platform to help others whether it be finically, inspiring them or giving them the opportunity to come away from a war torn country," said Wallenda.

Wonderland brings the spirit of Christmas, but also the will to believe.

That's what Olesya, her coach Iryna Zherdieva and her mother have done.

"We are very thankful to Nik and family that they invited us and gave us an opportunity to be here nearly 2 months and to have this beautiful rest for our minds and our bodies," said Inna.

While they will return home after the show ends, it's a rest they've longed for.

"The opportunity to come to the USA gave us time to have a great rest. Because of it, Olesia is more calm, she smiles more often, she sings songs," said Inna.

Wallenda agreed.

"To get away from those troubles and trauma. I can’t imagine her poor little mind and trauma every time an alarm goes off," he said.

While in Sarasota, Olesya is working on a new world record, repeating the same exercise, but 33 times in a minute.

What you can do:

You can catch Wonderland: Believe through Sunday, January 4th.

Partnering with Benderson Development, ticket prices have been lowered for each show.

For more information, you can visit their website: Wonderland Circus - Action packed family fun