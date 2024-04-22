3 rescued from burning car after crash in Tampa

Multiple good Samaritans, including two local nurses and two off-duty EMTs, saved three people from a fiery crash in Tampa early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on West Kennedy Blvd, near Westland Avenue. Bradley Reynolds, a local nurse, and his friend, who is also a nurse, were nearby looking for his missing cat Nestle when they heard the crash.

"I think with us both being nurses, we felt an obligation to help if we could. So we ran down here," he said.

The two arrived to find two sedans with extensive damage and a Land Rover SUV rolled on its side, on fire.

"We had a flashlight, luckily, because we were searching for the cat, (I) was able to look in the back as best as we could. I mean it was on its side and was an SUV, so it was high up," Reynolds said.

Once he was confident that everyone was out, he handed the flashlight to his friend to direct traffic away from the crash.

"I ran to the Circle K to grab another fire extinguisher because the two that were already here were used, and the fire was still spreading," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said five to six minutes later, first responders arrived and transported all three drivers to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Monday, Tampa Police confirmed the driver of the Land Rover, Adrian Jacinto, 32, is accused of causing the crash and was arrested for DUI with property damage or personal injury.

Hours after FOX 13 interviewed Reynolds, he continued searching for his missing cat and stumbled across another fire on W Cypress St. A friend recorded Reynolds helping extinguish a trailer fire with a bucket of water as the flames approached a nearby home. Firefighters successfully extinguished that fire with one engine. The cause is under investigation.

