5 arrested after shots fired at officers, leading to pursuit in Tampa

Five people are in custody after Tampa police say shots were fired from a car toward officers who were trying to pull the vehicle over on Monday night.

According to TPD, officers tried to stop the car for reckless driving around 8 p.m. in the area of North 43rd Street and East Hanna Avenue. Police say someone inside the car opened fire, leading to a pursuit.

Officers caught up with the suspects' car at North 53rd Street and Nancy Street, where police say five people got out and tried to run, but were quickly arrested.

READ: Teen boy shot and killed in Tampa, investigators search for leads

Tampa Police say officers did not return fire and no one was injured.

The suspects' names and charges have not yet been released.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter