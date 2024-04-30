New cottages helping to cut down on homelessness in Tampa

Weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill preventing homeless individuals from sleeping in most public spaces, the Tampa HOPE Village opened nearly 100 tiny homes.

"It's no secret, times are tough," said Lou Ricardo, Director of Marketing for Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg. "Price increases, lack of affordable housing, people losing jobs, and so with that... more homelessness."

Now, the Tampa HOPE Village is looking to combat that with the addition of its 64 sq ft HOPE Cottages. Tenants began to move in on April 8, transitioning from the 124 tents that were already on site. The site has the capacity to now house 234 people.

"Not everyone wants to be in a structure. They’re used to living on the streets. Electricity, lights and windows," he said, "We have to consult with them. Do you want to move in? For some, they’re ready."

That was the case for Maria Rivera-Hernandez and Alfred Rice, who moved into their cottage last Monday after living in a tent on site for seven months.

"I suffer from osteopenia, it’s a form of arthritis. Getting up from the floor was very hard for me," Rivera-Hernandez said. "It makes me realize that I can’t wait to have my own home again."

PREVIOUS: Tampa unveils 100 tiny homes to help homeless with transitional housing

The couple both lived on the streets for several years.

"I was trespassed from every place. I slept on top of a bridge. I slept in a restaurant area, and in a doorway," she said.

A Tampa police officer gave her an ultimatum: go to jail or turn to Tampa HOPE. She chose Tampa HOPE.

"I feel like a new human being, actually. Like a brand new human being, like I was totally made over," Rice said.

The site features extensive services and amenities.

"It’s a community effort. So, we have USF street medicine people to come in and provide medical care, we have our own housing folks to find housing. We partner with other groups for mental health and substance abuse issues," Ricardo said.

There are also showers and washer-dryers.

The expansion of the village comes at a time when it's most needed, following Governor Desantis signing HB1365 into legislation that prevents homeless individuals from camping or sleeping on streets, sidewalks, and public parks.

"No, there’s no funding from the state. That would be great. We are partners with the city of Tampa. Mayor Castor and Chief Bennett are great, and they helped fund Tampa HOPE $750,000 a year," he said.

Tampa HOPE is currently fundraising for 100 additional cottages. To help, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter