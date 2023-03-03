3 shot, including juvenile, in Land O’Lakes home invasion robbery, deputies say

article

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion robbery that sent three people, including a juvenile, to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Friday in the Lake Padgett area of Land O’Lakes.

Deputies say several people forced their way into a home and shot three people inside. The victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the suspected shooter knew the victims and there is no threat to the public.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco will hold a news conference at 9: 15 a.m. to provide more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.