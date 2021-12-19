3 teens seriously injured in Tarpon Springs ATV crash

Three 14-year-old boys suffered serious injuries while riding an ATV Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. on Keller Circle near Old Keystone Road in Tarpon Springs.

Troopers say the teens were riding on the shoulder of Keller Circle and when the driver tried to re-enter the roadway, the John Deere Gator side-by-side overturned.

According to the FHP, all of the teens were seriously injured in the crash despite being restrained.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app