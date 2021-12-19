Expand / Collapse search

3 teens seriously injured in Tarpon Springs ATV crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Three 14-year-old boys suffered serious injuries while riding an ATV Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

It happened around 9:20 a.m. on Keller Circle near Old Keystone Road in Tarpon Springs. 

Troopers say the teens were riding on the shoulder of Keller Circle and when the driver tried to re-enter the roadway, the John Deere Gator side-by-side overturned. 

According to the FHP, all of the teens were seriously injured in the crash despite being restrained. 

