3-year-old dies after being found inside parked car in Riverview, HCSO investigating

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According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a father found his 3-year-old child unresponsive inside a car on Saturday night.

When was the child found?

The backstory:

Officials say deputies arrived at a home on Emerald Shore Drive around 10:40 p.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive child. At the scene, law enforcement came in contact with a father who found his 3-year-old child unresponsive inside a parked car.

The child was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital - South and pronounced dead, according to HCSO.

What they're saying:

"This tragedy underscores a critical danger that we must never take for granted," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "A vehicle can reach lethal temperatures within minutes. We urge every parent and caregiver in our community to make hot vehicle safety a priority. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even for a moment."

Will charges be filed?

At this time, no charges have been filed, according to the sheriff's office, and the investigation is ongoing.