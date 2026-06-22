3-year-old dies after being found inside parked car in Riverview, HCSO investigating
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a father found his 3-year-old child unresponsive inside a car on Saturday night.
When was the child found?
The backstory:
Officials say deputies arrived at a home on Emerald Shore Drive around 10:40 p.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive child. At the scene, law enforcement came in contact with a father who found his 3-year-old child unresponsive inside a parked car.
The child was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital - South and pronounced dead, according to HCSO.
What they're saying:
"This tragedy underscores a critical danger that we must never take for granted," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "A vehicle can reach lethal temperatures within minutes. We urge every parent and caregiver in our community to make hot vehicle safety a priority. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even for a moment."
Will charges be filed?
At this time, no charges have been filed, according to the sheriff's office, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.