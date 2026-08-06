Florida K9 busts 17-time convicted felon accused of tossing bag of meth during traffic stop: DCSO

The Brief A 17-time convicted felon is back behind bars after deputies say he threw meth out a truck window during a traffic stop in DeSoto County. Investigators found additional drug paraphernalia and illegal substances inside a backpack in the vehicle. The suspect faces multiple charges including meth trafficking after denying knowledge of the thrown bag.



A 17-time convicted felon is back behind bars after deputies say he tossed a bag of methamphetamine out a truck window during a traffic stop.

DeSoto County traffic stop

What we know:

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was pulling over a truck for speeding 53 miles per hour in a 30-mile an hour zone.

While trying to make the traffic stop, the deputy said he saw the passenger, who was identified as 17-time convicted felon Jimmy Lundquist II, throw a small black item out of the window and into the woods.

When K9 Lucy and a corporal with the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene, investigators said the dog alerted to drugs near the passenger’s door.

Inside the vehicle, deputies said they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue inside a backpack where Lundquist was sitting.

In body cam video, a deputy is seen walking up to Lundquist with a small black bag.

Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

As he thumbs through its contents, he tells Lundquist that it is meth and asks if he is selling.

When Lundquist says no, the deputy asks what the bags are for and Lunquist replies that he "hasn’t the faintest idea."

Lundquist was arrested and charged with trafficking in amphetamines or methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without prescription (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance without prescription (suboxone), tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

Methamphetamine trafficking arrest

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the identity or status of the truck driver. Officials have also not stated where Lundquist was transported following his arrest or when he will make his first court appearance.

Keeping drugs out of the community

What they're saying:

In a social media post, Sheriff Potter announced that he is "proud of the men, women, and K-9s who work tirelessly to keep these drugs out of our community."