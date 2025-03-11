Expand / Collapse search

3 young puppies found baking in Florida sun in cardboard box: HSTB

By
Published  March 11, 2025 4:54pm EDT
Plant City
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The Tampa Bay Humane Society’s Rescue Team says they saved three abandoned puppies from a cardboard box.
    • A passerby called HSTB’s Rescue Team who went to save the puppies from the side of a rural Plant City property.
    • The puppies had no protection from the sun, food, water, or shield.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Humane Society of Tampa Bay announced Tuesday they found three young puppies baking in the Florida heat.

The dogs inside the box they were found in. Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

A good Samaritan noticed them in a cardboard box on the side of a rural Plant City property and called HSTB’s Rescue Team.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

According to HSTB, the puppies were found without a shield from sunlight, food, water, or protection.

What's next:

After their rescue, HSTB promised the dogs would "receive the love, warmth, and second chance they deserve" in foster homes.

The dogs:

Image 1 of 3

One of the dogs found on the side of a rural Plant City home. Courtesy: Tampa Bay Humane Society. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Bay Humane Society.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Plant CityPets and Animals