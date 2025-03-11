3 young puppies found baking in Florida sun in cardboard box: HSTB
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Humane Society of Tampa Bay announced Tuesday they found three young puppies baking in the Florida heat.
The dogs inside the box they were found in. Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
A good Samaritan noticed them in a cardboard box on the side of a rural Plant City property and called HSTB’s Rescue Team.
According to HSTB, the puppies were found without a shield from sunlight, food, water, or protection.
What's next:
After their rescue, HSTB promised the dogs would "receive the love, warmth, and second chance they deserve" in foster homes.
The dogs:
One of the dogs found on the side of a rural Plant City home. Courtesy: Tampa Bay Humane Society.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Bay Humane Society.
