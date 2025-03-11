3 young puppies found baking in Florida sun in cardboard box: HSTB

The Brief The Tampa Bay Humane Society’s Rescue Team says they saved three abandoned puppies from a cardboard box. A passerby called HSTB’s Rescue Team who went to save the puppies from the side of a rural Plant City property. The puppies had no protection from the sun, food, water, or shield.



The Humane Society of Tampa Bay announced Tuesday they found three young puppies baking in the Florida heat.

The dogs inside the box they were found in. Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

A good Samaritan noticed them in a cardboard box on the side of a rural Plant City property and called HSTB’s Rescue Team.

According to HSTB, the puppies were found without a shield from sunlight, food, water, or protection.

After their rescue, HSTB promised the dogs would "receive the love, warmth, and second chance they deserve" in foster homes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ One of the dogs found on the side of a rural Plant City home. Courtesy: Tampa Bay Humane Society.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Bay Humane Society.

