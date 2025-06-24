30 displaced after fire at Pasco County housing complex

The Brief Crews battled a small fire at Bethlehem Housing in the Bayonet Point area on Monday night, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. Water damage caused by the sprinkler system forced about 30 residents to evacuate. No injuries were reported.



Dozens of people are temporarily out of their homes after a fire set off the sprinkler system on Monday night, causing water damage.

What we know:

Pasco County Fire Rescue says crews responded to Bethlehem Housing in the Bayonet Point area after a small fire started on the third floor.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials, but water damage from the sprinkler system forced about 30 residents to evacuate.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from Pasco County Fire Rescue.

