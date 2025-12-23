Citrus County woman receives life-extending treatment after advanced pancreatic cancer diagnosis

The Brief A Homosassa woman with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer was told to go home and prepare for the end of life. A specialist at HCA Florida Largo offered a minimally invasive procedure that restored her ability to eat and gave her more time with family. Doctors stress the importance of screening, especially for people with risk factors.



Mickie Rich, 65, of Homosassa, was facing what she believed would be her last holiday season after a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Her condition caused a duodenal obstruction, which is a blockage that prevented food and fluids from passing from her stomach to her small intestine. Her initial medical team told her there was little that could be done, but her daughter, Dayshia Caraway, sought out another opinion at HCA Florida Largo.

That’s where gastroenterologist, Dr. Meir Mizrahi, performed a specialized stent procedure that connected Rich’s stomach to her small bowel, allowing her to eat normally again. The intervention didn’t cure the cancer, but it gave her precious additional months and a dramatically improved quality of life.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive cancers. It represents just 3% of all cancer diagnoses but accounts for 8% of cancer deaths. Even in early stages, five-year survival rates remain low, around 20–25%.

Part of the challenge is that symptoms often don’t appear until the disease is advanced. Doctors said patients over 50 with a history of smoking, drinking or sudden onset Type 2 diabetes should be especially vigilant.

Key symptoms include persistent abdominal pain radiating to the back and unexplained weight loss.

What they're saying:

Rich said the diagnosis and the second chance she received changed her perspective.

"It makes you appreciate things in life a lot more," she said. "Love everyone while you can. Because, you're not promised tomorrow."

Mizrahi emphasized the lifesaving potential of early detection and second opinions.

"We have a special stent that connects the stomach to the small bowel… patients are able to eat normally after this procedure," Mizrahi said.

What's next:

Rich said she’s looking forward to spending Christmas with her family, something she didn’t think would be possible just months ago. Her message this Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month: know the risks, get screened, and act quickly if symptoms appear.