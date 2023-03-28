$33 million CRT class action lawsuit settlement reached

You can now cash in on that bulky old TV you bought ages ago.

A $33 million class action lawsuit has been reached with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, involving cathode ray tubes, or CRTs.

It's a type of monitor technology that uses a large glass tube to display images.

The lawsuit claimed Mitsubishi Electric conspired with other TV brands to fix the price of CRTs, making customers pay more.

Nine companies have already settled other lawsuits.

You qualify if you bought a CRT from a retailer between March 1, 1995, and November 25, 2007.

LINK: Click here to file a claim.

