3D virtual model helps developers shape Tampa as it continues to grow

A virtual model of Tampa is the latest tool developers are using to help shape the city as it continues to grow.

"It is a 3D printed, projection-mapped table that really illustrates a digital twin - so everything that exists in the physical world exists in this digital environment," said Johan Koch, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Strategic Property Partners.

The 1.7-mile virtual slice of downtown exists as a development tool inside the offices of Strategic Property Partners. That's Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik’s group responsible for the ongoing Water Street Development.

Using 5k projectors, it can highlight everything from new buildings, to public transit and parks all at the push of a button.

MORE: Demolition begins on Tampa flour mill, built in 1938, to pave way for Water Street

"We can take that data and project it into trends," said Koch. "So we can see where things are going with city infrastructure, population data and information and that helps us illustrate where, and we're going to be doing in future phases."

From the virtual world to the real world, the growth Tampa has seen over the last several years has been nothing short of transformational and there's more on the way.

"As you look north on the project you'll see some of our assets that have yet to be designed and contemplated, but ultimately, that are on our roadmap," he said.

And with Water Street phase two set to take shape over the next decade, Tampa's renaissance is far from over.

"I think this ground swell and attention that Tampa’s getting is really an opportunity for us to highlight all the amazing things that existed here," said Koch.