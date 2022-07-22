Demolition begins on Tampa flour mill, built in 1938, to pave way for Water Street

The time has come for the city to say farewell to a piece of Tampa history, making room for Water Street's ongoing expansion in the downtown area.

The old Ardent Mills flour mill has stood in downtown for over 80 years, but removing it is all part of the city’s plan to continue transforming the downtown area from an industrial space into residential and walkable areas.

Downtown Tampa has changed a lot over the past few years, but those changes continue as the city is ushering out the old to make room for the new. The Ardent Mills flour mill once played an integral role during the city’s industrial era, but now it is a barrier that separates Channelside from downtown.

The mill has sat vacant for years, but plans for demolition were solidified after Tampa Bay Lighting owner Jeff Vinik paid over $13 million to take over the mill. Work will begin Friday to tear down the silos and the building in order to continue expanding the water street area.

The city says removing the mill will make room for neighborhoods to be connected, meaning streets like Whiting Street won’t have a dead end. Residents will also be able to walk their dog and ride their bikes easier and safer.

"That’s the real issue is to really connect all these neighborhoods," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen. "To make it easy to walk and traverse between them, and I think this particular piece was always key to sort of opening up the passageways between those neighborhoods."

Cohen served on the Tampa City Council for years as the city and different developers tried to convince the owners of the flour mill to sell. Vinik’s offer finally made it happen.

City leaders have said this is all part of their plan to complete Tampa’s 50-year transformation from warehouses and industrial yards to places where people can live, work and play.

Ardent Mills has since built a new mill over in the Port Tampa Bay area near Gibsonton, so this mill has been vacant for a while. However, the city recognizes this is still part of Tampa’s history, so crews do plan to preserve some of the mill’s large silos to repurpose them.

"Our downtown Tampa location had a lot of older equipment that dated back into the early 1900s with older technology," said Steve Neely, plant manager for Ardent Mills.

He said the new mill, which supplies flour for the entire region, is the most technologically advanced in the world.

Work will get underway Friday morning, but it will take a few months to fully complete. City leaders will be on-site Friday to see the building next to the mill’s silos be torn down.