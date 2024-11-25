4 accuse Hernando County man of engaging in sex acts while they were minors 20 years ago in California

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Hernando County man will be sent back to California to face charges after deputies say he engaged in sex acts with minors.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Huntington Beach Police Department in California last month about an investigation dating back 20–25 years ago.

Detectives said four victims recently said they were involved in multiple sex acts with George Philip Foord, 54, while they were underage.

Authorities in California were able to establish probable cause for Foord's arrest on multiple counts of lewd acts with minors.

George Foord mugshot courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives added that Foord now lives in the Ridge Manor area and is still in contact with some of the alleged victims over the phone. They added that he also has sexually explicit photos saved on hard drives, printed Polaroid images, and regular printed images.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Foord’s home recently sustained flood damage and mobile storage unit was located in the driveway of his property. They noted that he was staying at a nearby hotel located on Windmere Road in Brooksville.

Investigators got search warrants for Foord’s home and hotel room. They said they collected several pieces of evidence that will be sent to California for processing.

Foord was taken to the Hernando County Detention Facility where he is being held instead of a $1,000,000 bond.

