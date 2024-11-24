Man hospitalized after argument led to stabbing at Lakeland nightclub, police say

An argument at a Lakeland nightclub led to a stabbing early Saturday morning, leaving one man injured, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department.

24-year-old Johnnie Brown IV is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old man after the two got into an argument on the patio of Wild Greg's Saloon.

Police say that after the argument, Brown grabbed the victim from behind and stabbed him four times in the back before leaving the scene.

A witness also reported Brown using a racial slur just before the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed the suspect was Brown from Winter Haven.

Detectives contacted the Polk County Sheriff's Office to help find Brown, given that his known locations were in the Winter Haven area.

He was arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

Detectives say that Brown refused to do an interview with them, and he was taken to the Polk County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact Detective Derek Gulledge at derek.gulledge@lakelandgov.com.

