4 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa police say

Four people were taken to a local hospital on Monday afternoon after a sedan, pickup truck and motorcycle crashed on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to police.

Tampa police are investigating the three-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes before the bridge's incline.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m., according to authorities.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck suffered critical injuries.

The other people who were hospitalized were seriously injured, according to authorities.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. According to TPD, all westbound lanes of the bridge are closed and one eastbound lane is open.

