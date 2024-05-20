Nearly head-on crash kills 1, injures 1 on Bryan Dairy Road: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One man is dead, and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday morning in Pinellas County.

Troopers say a 62-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a Dodge Ram eastbound on Bryan Dairy Road at a high rate of speed around 11:20 a.m. as a 69-year-old Largo man was traveling westbound in a Lincoln Continental.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just west of Starkey Road, the St. Pete man lost control of the pickup truck, crossed the center median line, slammed into the Lincoln Continental nearly head-on, and overturned.

The man from St. Pete suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital.

The Largo man died at the scene.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter