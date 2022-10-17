Expand / Collapse search

5 DeSoto County schools reopening Monday following Hurricane Ian

By FOX 13 news staff
DeSoto County
ARCADIA, Fla. - Many schools in DeSoto County are set to reopen Monday – nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida.

It's taking a phased approach, similar to Sarasota County, which has some of its schools reopening Monday as well.

DeSoto County school officials are opening the following schools:

  • Memorial Elementary
  • West Elementary
  • DeSoto Middle
  • DeSoto Secondary School
  • DeSoto Virtual Academy

MORE: Sarasota County schools fully reopen after Hurricane Ian

Meanwhile, Nocatee Elementary, which sustained significant damage, is scheduled to reopen Tuesday. DeSoto High School, which also has heavy damage after the major storm, is tentatively scheduled to reopen next Monday, Oct. 24.

The school district also noted that the Family Service Center is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.