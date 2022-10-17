5 DeSoto County schools reopening Monday following Hurricane Ian

Many schools in DeSoto County are set to reopen Monday – nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida.

It's taking a phased approach, similar to Sarasota County, which has some of its schools reopening Monday as well.

DeSoto County school officials are opening the following schools:

Memorial Elementary

West Elementary

DeSoto Middle

DeSoto Secondary School

DeSoto Virtual Academy

Meanwhile, Nocatee Elementary, which sustained significant damage, is scheduled to reopen Tuesday. DeSoto High School, which also has heavy damage after the major storm, is tentatively scheduled to reopen next Monday, Oct. 24.

The school district also noted that the Family Service Center is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.