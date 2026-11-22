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The Brief Check out Tampa Bay holiday light displays in St. Petersburg, Dade City, and Tampa, which are transforming the region with ice skating and festive trails. Explore the unique festive offerings across the area with festive food, drinks and fun for the entire family.



While Tampa Bay skips the snow, five major holiday attractions across Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Dade City are lighting up the season with outdoor ice skating, interactive light mazes, and theme park festivities to get you in the holiday spirit.

Enchant Christmas – St. Petersburg

Explore Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field transforms into an indoor winter wonderland featuring an original storyline light maze, an ice trail, and a Ferris wheel. Families can also browse seasonal food and drink vendors, watch live entertainment, and gather around the tree for story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

From now through Dec. 27, 2026.

Wunderglow – Dade City

Spread across 50 acres of Florida oak trees, this attraction offers more than a mile of illuminated trails paired with festive music. Guests can swing under glowing butterflies, chase fog bubbles, step on interactive light-up floors, and trigger digital fireworks before visiting the Christmas Village for Santa visits, a wishing tree, seasonal treats, and s’mores around a holiday fire at Wunderglow.

From now through Jan. 9, 2026.

Snowcat Ridge – Dade City

Florida's winter forecast calls for snow in Dade City at Snowcat Ridge, the sunshine state's only snow park. Go snow tubing, visit the Arctic Igloo, go ice skating and so much more. Stroll along Santa's Christmas lane or visit the Alpine Village for food and drinks.

From now through Feb. 28, 2026.

Curtis Hixon Winter Village – Downtown Tampa

Presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Curtis Hixon Winter Village in the downtown hub along the Tampa Riverwalk centers around an outdoor ice skating rink hosting live skating shows. Visitors can grab treats at the Café at Winter Village, dance at the daily Silent Disco from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., or take a River of Lights Cruise aboard the Pirate Water Taxi.

From now through Jan. 3, 2026.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town – Tampa

Included with regular park admission through Jan. 4, Busch Gardens pairs its signature rides with holiday shows like "Lights of Wonder" and "A Very Merry Cirque!" Families can ride the Holly Jolly Express, visit Santa’s Workshop, take photos with Rudolph and Friends, and shop or eat at the Christmas Town Market, alongside Hanukkah programming from Dec. 4–12 and the Three Kings Celebration from Dec. 21–Jan. 4.

Christmas in the Wild at ZooTampa – Tampa

On select December nights, ZooTampa at Lowry Park stays open late with multiple illuminated realms, holiday music, live shows, and seasonal food and drinks. Guests can also pose for photos with Santa and enjoy winter-themed Wildlife Connections alongside the zoo’s Signature Animal Encounters.

From now through Dec. 30, 2026.

What we don't know:

For specific dates, times and scheduling, visit each event's website to learn more.