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The Brief St. Petersburg police are investigating after a boater discovered a man's body floating two miles from The Pier at noon Sunday. The Coast Guard handed the case over to local officers, who noted the man frequented the downtown area and had no permanent address. Investigators found no obvious signs of foul play, and the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.



St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a man after a boater spotted his body floating about two miles out from The Pier on Sunday.

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we know:

A boater first spotted the body in the water around 12 p.m. on Sunday and alerted the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard turned the case over to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

According to investigators, the man was known to frequent the downtown area and did not have a permanent address. Police stated there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Medical Examiner death determination

What we don't know:

The Medical Examiner still needs to determine the man's official cause of death. Authorities have not yet confirmed the man's identity or how long he was in the water before the boater found him.